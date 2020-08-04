BOURBONNAIS — During its meeting Monday, Bourbonnais village trustees took the first step forward on a proposed services rate increase and a next step on a proposed business district plan.
The board heard the first reading of an ordinance proposing a $2 monthly rate increase for garbage and sewer services for single, residential property within the village.
If the ordinance is adopted on its second reading at the board’s Aug. 17 meeting, the new monthly rate would be $68, up from the current monthly bill of $66. It would go into effect beginning Sept. 1.
The last rate increase was implemented in August 2019.
At the village’s July 1 utility committee meeting, trustees approved moving forward with a vote on the increase as a means to help cover the growing expenses of the two services.
The proposed monthly 75-cent sewer rate increase would alter the village residential rate to $42 from $41.25 monthly. This is a result of a billing increase from Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency in the amount of $11,500 per month. The village currently pays $212,000 per month to KRMA, an increase from the fiscal year 2020 cost of $200,500 per month.
The proposed monthly $1.25 refuse rate increase would alter the village residential rate to $26 from $24.75. This is a result of increased fees and contractual rates from refuse contractor, Republic Services, in the amount of $6,250 per month, or $75,000 for the year. The current village contract with Republic Services ends in April 2021.
Business district plan
Trustees adopted an ordinance going forward with a preliminary study on a possible business district that encompasses South Main Street from North Street and Main Street Northwest to Career Center Road.
Mayor Paul Schore said the board is doing its due diligence to see if there are ways to develop and improve the area which is considered part of the village’s downtown.
State law allows for municipalities to create such business zones.
According to state guidelines, a study must find the current area is blighted by such things as inadequate or antiquated infrastructure, inadequate street layout, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, impedes the provision of housing accommodations or constitutes an economic or social liability, an economic under-utilization of the area, or a menace to the public health, safety, morals or welfare.
The village currently has one business district. The Bourbonnais Business District encompasses an area north of Larry Power Road to the Bourbonnais Parkway and around 318 exit of Interstate 57. The ordinance creating the district was adopted in July 2018.
The district is funded by a 1 percent sales tax, making it 7.25 percent. The tax only applies to businesses in the district and has accumulated $151,000.
In July trustees discussed creation of this second business district.
The proposed district would be along North Convent Street (U.S. 45/52), running from William Latham Sr. Drive north to Hilltop Drive. The district would encompass 93 parcels on 146 acres. In that area are 75 buildings, including residential and commercial properties.
