Forecast

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Chicago office from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. in an area that includes Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Grundy and Ford counties.

They are forecasting between 2 to 5 inches of fluffy snow could fall, meaning it will not be a wet snow.

The ratio being 15:1, meaning you would have to melt 15 inches of snow to get 1 inch of water.