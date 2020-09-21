Master Sgt. Joshuah Carlile, of Bourbonnais, retired from the Illinois Army National Guard after more than 20 years of service during a recent ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Camp Lincoln in Springfield.
Enlisting in the Illinois Army National Guard in 1994, Carlile served as branch chief for the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School under 2nd Battalion, 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute). Following basic and advanced individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 131st Infantry Regiment as a machine gunner.
In 2001, Carlile was named the Brigade Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Illinois Army National Guard’s 178th Infantry Regiment, based in Chicago. Before he could participate in the state level competition, Carlile was mobilized for state active duty at the Dresden Nuclear Power Plant following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Following a six-year break in service, Carlile reenlisted in the Illinois National Guard in 2009, volunteering for deployment to Afghanistan with the Bilateral Embedded Support Team in 2011.
In 2013, Carlile became an instructor in the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School, later becoming the branch chief.
“Master Sgt. Carlile’s dedication to the Officer Candidate Program has been paramount,” said Maj. Kyle Scifert. “He has helped to shape, mentor and instruct more than 1,000 officer candidates from 15 states during his time here.”
Carlile’s military service includes deployments to Kuwait, Germany and Afghanistan where he earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
