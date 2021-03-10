BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District announced Monday the seasonal skate equipment has returned to the outdoor park located behind the village’s administration building, 600 Main St. NW.
Park hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first. Safety rules are posted and village officials say they will be enforced.
Safety rules also can be found at villageofbourbonnais.com.
The recreational space is a collaborative effort between the village and park district and provides a safe location for the community to skate, according to a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.