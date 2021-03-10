Bourbonnais skate park

The Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District announced Monday the skate park is open. The park is located behind the village’s administration building, 600 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

 Submitted photo

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District announced Monday the seasonal skate equipment has returned to the outdoor park located behind the village’s administration building, 600 Main St. NW.

Park hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first. Safety rules are posted and village officials say they will be enforced.

Safety rules also can be found at villageofbourbonnais.com.

The recreational space is a collaborative effort between the village and park district and provides a safe location for the community to skate, according to a press release.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.