BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais closed its skate park indefinitely on Wednesday due to ongoing vandalism.
At the village trustees’ meeting on Aug. 17, vandalism at the park was again a topic of discussion. The board said the possibility of closing the park was possible if it continued. The park was vandalized again on Monday and the village announced its closure on Wednesday.
“It’s sad that a few people ruin it for other people,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “You hate to take something away from people but this has been a problem. As a kid growing up in Bourbonnais a long time ago, we did not have parks. These are nice places families can go and have a good time.”
Ironically, the skate park is located near the Bourbonnais Police Department on Main Street NW. The department has several security cameras, including one positioned toward the park. Unfortunately, that camera has been out of order. Schore said a replacement should be up and running soon.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said the offenders are believed to be between the ages of 13 and 21. The vandalism occurs when the park is closed, likely between 5 and 8 p.m.
After the picnic table had been repainted, Anderson said it was again vandalized with a note added.
“Carved into the table was, ‘Do not repaint,’” Anderson said. “They have no respect for this or the community.”
A post on the village’s social media warned that graffiti and tagging public property is a punishable offense and will not be tolerated.
During each regular board meeting, Trustee Randy King, who heads the public works committee, reads a memo provided by Public Works Director Mike Chamness about the department’s efforts.
At the July 6 board meeting, King said graffiti was cleaned at several parks. He brought it to the board’s attention again at regular meetings on July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17.
There is also an ongoing problem at many of the village’s parks with people not throwing away their garbage in provided receptacles.
“This takes [employees] away from other things that need attention,” Schore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!