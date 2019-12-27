BOURBONNAIS — Most residents will not see an increase in their property tax bill next year from the village.
Last week, the Bourbonnais village board unanimously voted to set the village’s tax levy rate at 4.95 percent. That is the same rate as last year. So, if a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will stay the same.
“Given that the same rate is being used as the prior year, the effect on taxpayers is zero dollars,” finance director Tara Latz said. “No increase will be passed to the taxpayers on the village portion of their property tax bill.”
However, the village will collect $135,000 more in property taxes in 2019 compared to 2018 because its equalized assessed value increased. The EAV is the result of a process applying increases and decreases to assessed values in a jurisdiction area to create a total property value.
Because of the increase in its equalized assessment, the village will collect $1,741,543 for the 2019 levy compared to $1,605,603 in 2018.
“We are going to be getting more property tax money this year,” Latz said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean a taxpayer’s bill is going up. If your home value stayed roughly the same as last year, you will pay the same amount as last year.”
