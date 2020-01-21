Daily Journal staff report
An outdoor performance center, a walking path, a water feature or even interactive activities — what does the community envision as part of future improvements in the village of Bourbonnais?
The village is in the process of creating a Community Campus master plan and invites the public to participate. An online survey is now available on the village’s website and Facebook page to provide community members with an opportunity to offer their thoughts.
“We cannot express enough how important this is for the community to be involved in,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “The Community Campus Plan is for our residents and visitors. In order to come together more often as a community, we need to know what the community wants. This is one of the opportunities to be a part of enhancing Bourbonnais.”
In the fall of 2019, Bourbonnais announced plans to create an attractive central core for community gatherings around the Bourbonnais Municipal Center and surrounding areas.
The vision is to create a high-quality, destination-focused center for residents and visitors to use for seasonal functions and year-round events.
The survey, which takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and will be available for two weeks, provides community members an opportunity to share their opinions on what they would like to see as part of future improvements.
Survey takers are asked on what types of amenities are essential for a successful public gathering space with choices such as food service, play area, bathroom, seating or convenient access.
Survey takers are also asked their thoughts on unique elements that could be included such as a splash pad, decorative shade structure, performance stage, interactive activities, a water feature, art and green infrastructure.
The survey also highlights questions regarding events of interest including light shows, pet events, movies in the park, food-centered events such as cookouts or food truck festivals.
After the survey process, there will be additional opportunities through open house events and a second online survey to vote on plan concepts derived from these engagements.
The Community Campus master planning process is expected to be completed in late May with assistance from The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm.
The plan will focus on key goals of placemaking, promoting community identity and pride, and fostering economic development.
To learn more and to take the survey, visit www.villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan/
