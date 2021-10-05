BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 will be offering bonuses at the end of the school year to incentivize substitute teachers to work more days amid a national substitute shortage.
Before approving the program last week, the Bourbonnais School Board added language to specify that it would be for the 2021-22 school year, as the incentives may not be used in future school years if the shortage improves.
The “Milestone Money Program” would award increasingly bigger bonuses to substitute teachers for working more days per school year.
A substitute teacher working five days would earn a $50 bonus, while 10 days would mean a $100 bonus; 25 days would mean a $250 bonus; 50 days would mean a $500 bonus; 100 days would mean a $1,000 bonus; 150 days would mean a $1,500 bonus, and 175 days would mean a $1,750 bonus.
The bonuses don’t accumulate as milestones are reached; rather, the bonus amount to be received at the end of the year goes up as the number of days worked increases.
“I don’t know if this is going to work,” Superintendent Adam Ehrman said. “I’ve never done this. I’ve never even thought about doing something like this, but we are in a different time and trying to solve this in a different manner.”
Ehrman said the substitute teacher shortage is part of a “personnel crisis” that is getting worse and impacting the district’s ability to deliver education.
The district has been using its RTI (response to intervention) teachers to cover classrooms when there aren’t enough substitutes, meaning those teachers are less able to focus on their own duties, he said.
“Some of the side effects of this teacher shortage/sub issue is that not only do you have internal personnel coverage burnout, potentially, but you also have loss of instructional effectiveness,” he said.
Ehrman also noted that nearly every school district is currently experiencing the same problem and trying to pull from the same “shallow pool” of substitute teachers.
“It’s not as if this is a unique problem; we just have to figure out a way to maybe solve it in a unique way,” he said.
He said the district is already competitive in the region with its substitute pay rates, and the bonuses would be an additional draw encouraging substitutes to work for Bourbonnais schools.
Substitutes on long-term assignments would be excluded from the bonus schedule, as they already are paid a higher rate.
“You’ll have teachers hopefully that are choosing to sub at B53 because they might be able to reach another milestone, because maybe they have 90 days, and 10 more days will get them an additional $500 check,” Ehrman said.
