BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a bid to replace the playground surfacing at two schools and gave the OK to purchase two multi-purpose vans during its Tuesday meeting.
The playground work will include replacing the bark flooring material at Shepard and LeVasseur schools with a poured-rubber surface, which is handicap accessible and has a lifespan of 20-plus years. The existing playground equipment at these schools will remain in place.
The cost to install the new surfaces at these two schools will be $282,750. The lowest qualified bidder out of three companies was Adventure Turf of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Adventure Turf was also given the bid for playground work at Liberty and Shabbona schools during a July board meeting.
The company will install new playgrounds, including poured-rubber flooring and STEAM-centered playground equipment, at Liberty and Shabbona. The total cost for these schools’ playgrounds will be $530,500.
The district plans to use CARES Act money to pay for the playground work, as the federal funding for COVID-19 relief covers projects to build “outdoor classroom” space.
Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that Shabbona and Liberty were prioritized for getting new playgrounds, as Shabbona has older equipment and Liberty does not currently have a playground.
Then, it was a matter of going down the facilities project priority list to determine what the board wanted to prioritize and where CARES Act funding could be applied, he said.
The elementary schools were also prioritized for getting upgraded playgrounds over the junior high school, he noted.
“That recess is not the same type of recess,” he said. “It’s more focused on playing basketball or other socializing kinds of things.”
Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center is the only school of the five in the district without plans for playground improvements. BUGC also does not have playground equipment, but it has a basketball court.
The goal is to have the work done this summer and have the new playgrounds ready for next school year.
Ehrman also noted that having ADA-compliant playgrounds will improve socialization opportunities for students with disabilities.
The rubber flooring is considered more accessible than bark, particularly for wheelchairs.
“We don’t want them to be isolated at recess simply because we don’t have a way that they can join in at recess like all the other students,” he said.
Other purchases
As part of ongoing plans to restructure transportation, the board gave authorization for the district to buy two 12-passenger vans for up to $100,000 in total.
Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, said the district was asking for purchase authorization ahead of receiving bids because of nationwide supply-chain issues, particularly when it comes to vehicles.
As the board meets once per month, waiting for the next meeting to get the OK for the purchase would mean even more of a delay, he explained.
Crawford noted that the vans would be used when a small number of students are in need of transportation, as fuel can be saved by not sending an entire bus. The vans could also be used for other purposes such as transporting teachers to conferences.
The board also approved a bid from The Larson Equipment and Furniture Company of Schaumberg to replace the bleachers in the BUGC gym. The total project will cost $249,545. Installation is set to take place in the summer of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.