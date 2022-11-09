Bourbonnais Log School House (copy)

Work has been completed reassembly of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s log schoolhouse. A dedication will be held Nov. 15.

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement with Kankakee County to designate historical preservation status to the Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse at Monday’s board meeting.

This is the first step in the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission designating the schoolhouse as a historical structure, Bourbonnais administrator Mike Van Mill said before the trustees approved the resolution.

Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse served students from 1837-48 and then became home to French-Canadian families from 1848 to 2010.

