BOURBONNAIS — Trustees approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement with Kankakee County to designate historical preservation status to the Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse at Monday’s board meeting.
This is the first step in the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission designating the schoolhouse as a historical structure, Bourbonnais administrator Mike Van Mill said before the trustees approved the resolution.
Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse served students from 1837-48 and then became home to French-Canadian families from 1848 to 2010.
The schoolhouse has been reconstructed next to the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive across the street from the village of Bourbonnais Administration building and the Municipal Center.
Some of the original logs from the school, which was located near the corner of South Rivard Street and Coyne Street just off Main Street, were used in the reconstruction.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for the village to save, not only the history of Bourbonnais, but the entire community,’’ village assistant administrator Laurie Cyr said after Monday’s meeting.
Cyr has been a part of the project for more than a decade.
“On Tuesday, we will be standing inside a structure with power and standing back up again,” Cyr said. “It took 11 years, and I can’t believe it is finally happening. It’s a monumental day.”
The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will be hosting an official inauguration celebration at 2 p.m. Nov. 15. This event is open to the public. This will be followed by the organization’s annual Fleur-dis-Lis Celebration Dinner.
