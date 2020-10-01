BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary officials say the loss of in-person class time due to COVID-19 is having adverse effects on students’ academic achievements and factoring into discussions on potentially lengthening school hours.
The Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board on Tuesday discussed concerns about achievement gaps and other long-term issues resulting from the limited instructional time students are receiving during the pandemic.
Bourbonnais schools are following a hybrid model in which in-person learners attend half days of school and continue about an hour of remote work after school.
The four elementary buildings are in person five days per week, while seventh- and eighth-graders at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center alternate in-person attendance days.
Assistant Superintendent Jim Duggan reviewed students’ standardized test scores from the fall 2020 MAP assessment compared with the fall 2019 assessment.
Duggan said reading scores on students’ MAP tests turned out about 50/50 in terms of achievement pre- and post-COVID.
Half of the grade levels (first through eighth) performed better on the reading assessment in the year pre-COVID, while the other half performed better this year.
However, math scores were worse across the board for all grade levels post-COVID, representing a “significant decline in learning.”
“My suspicion is that kids are more likely to read at home,” Duggan said. “They are much less likely to say, ‘I’m going to challenge myself with math problems or teach myself some new concepts in math.’”
Board President Rob Rodewald said most parents probably have an easier time helping children with reading than math, but the bigger problem is that the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing gaps.
“The students that have great support at home are the ones that are still going to achieve,” Rodewald said. “It’s the ones that don’t have the support at home that are really losing out.”
Duggan said that while teachers and administrators are using MAP data to guide interventions, they are still struggling with achievement gaps that continue to grow.
“In some cases, we have students that are remote that are not engaged,” he said. “So, we are going to be fighting these battles and these struggles for as long as the virus is here, which could be quite a while.”
Duggan said teachers have estimated they are delivering about 20 percent less instruction remotely compared with in-person lessons because of the time involved in delivery and feedback.
“Just based on conversations with teachers, the gap between the remote learners and the in-person [learners] is growing a little bit every day, and all of their days are shorter, so everyone has the impact of a shorter day,” he said.
BUGC Principal Shannon Swilley said students at the upper grade center are receiving 600 fewer minutes of instructional time per week than others in the district because of the alternating attendance days.
Ideally, the district can move back toward uniformity in this regard, Swilley said.
“The idea is to get to the mainland, if you will, and this [half-day concept] is an island; we cannot stay here,” he said. “We feel like, looking at some of the numbers, that our children academically will perish if we stay here for too long.”
Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that the district is closely monitoring success in the classroom and gathering data on the impact of COVID-19 to inform future steps.
“COVID-19 has impacted all students; we don’t yet have a complete understanding of how much,” he said. “We only talked about achievement scores. We have not talked about the social emotional or all these other impacts on their lives.”
Ehrman said the district has been slowly trending downward in its rate of individuals required to isolate due to close contact with a positive case or having experienced COVID-19 symptoms.
The district hit its high point Aug. 31 with 123 required to isolate from in-person learning at that time. As of Tuesday, the number was 54 total students and staff required to isolate.
The district was recently informed of two new positive cases resulting in zero close-contact individuals.
Another good sign has been that none of the positive COVID-19 cases in the district were identified as having originated at school, Ehrman added.
Rodewald said these trends are evidence that what the schools are doing is working.
“Now the next piece is, how do we get more educational time for our kids and still continue to have good numbers?” Rodewald said.
