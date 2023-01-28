Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53 School Bus

BOURBONNAIS — School buses for Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 will be equipped with more and newer cameras next year to enhance safety.

During its Tuesday meeting, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a three-year agreement for a new camera system with Pro-Vision Transportation.

District 53 Transportation Director Scott Austin said it was the right time to upgrade the system because the district will be getting new buses for the 2023-24 school year.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

