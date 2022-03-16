BOURBONNAIS — After interviewing three out of seven applicants, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board is scheduled to swear in its newest board member at the end of the month.
Board President Jayne Raef said that seven people applied for the board seat left vacant by former member Priscilla Dwyer’s resignation.
The board then selected three applicants to interview in closed session and selected the candidate they want to swear in, Raef said.
One of the applicants did not live in the school district and therefore was ineligible.
“There was a lot of interest,” she said. “I was very happy to see that. It makes it a lot easier when you have choices.”
The board is not ready to announce the name of the candidate, as applicants are still being informed of the decision, she said.
The meeting to swear in the new member will be at 5:30 p.m. March 28 in the district administration building.
Dwyer submitted a resignation letter Feb. 7, citing differences with board leadership and administration, partly in regards to conflict over enforcing the mask mandate.
No increase for school fees
In other news, the board approved a flat rate for 2022-23 school fees during its meeting Tuesday evening.
School fees are $95 for kindergarten through third-grade students and $115 for fourth- through eighth-grade students.
Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, noted that 35% of the current year’s fees are unpaid, representing about 440 students and totaling about $44,000.
He said the district is shifting its focus to collecting unpaid fees, which compound year to year for some families, rather than increasing fees.
Some possibilities discussed include offering payment plans and requiring fees to be paid before a student can participate in eighth grade promotion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.