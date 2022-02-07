BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais School Board has set a new date for a special meeting to consider going mask-optional in Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the District 53 administration building, 281 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais.
The only item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is “possible school board action on masking.”
The special board meeting set for last Thursday to revisit a tabled motion on a mask-optional policy was canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.