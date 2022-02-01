Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CST /11 PM EST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected through Wednesday. An additional 3 to 6 inches of snow may fall from Wednesday night through Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east-central Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 PM CST /11 PM EST/ Tuesday to 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday and Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&