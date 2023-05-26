BOURBONNAIS — There is a vacancy on the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board, but the remaining six members hope that is not the case for long.
Board President Jayne Raef said the board legally must appoint a new member within 60 days of a vacancy.
The appointee would serve for two years until the next election in April 2025.
The current vacancy was created when Nicole McCarty did not run for reelection in last month's election.
A member for 16 years, McCarty’s last board meeting was April 25.
Raef noted that the 60-day timeline will extend a bit past the next regular board meeting on June 20.
However, she said she hopes the board can name an appointee on June 20 so that an additional meeting is not needed.
The board put a notice out Tuesday on District 53’s website and Facebook asking local residents interested in the appointment to apply.
Raef said the board would select four or five candidates to interview and vote on the person they feel is best for the appointment.
Although no one ran in the April 4 election to take McCarty’s seat, Raef said she expects some interested people will emerge.
The last time the board sought an appointment, seven candidates applied, she said.
“Sometimes people will go for an appointment rather than running because running is kind of a big deal, right?” she said. “But an appointment is kind of an easier way to get in and then establish yourself before you have to run.”
The notice states that Bourbonnais residents interested in applying for the appointment should submit a one-page letter of interest, along with a resume, by 3:30 p.m. June 6. Submissions can be sent to Human Resources Director Lynn Zugenbuehler by email at ZugenbuehlerLE@besd53.org, by fax to 815-939-0481, or by mail or hand-delivery to the district office at 281 W. John Casey Rd.
The one-page letter should explain the applicant’s interest in becoming a board member, what the applicant can offer the district, and what prior experience/involvement the applicant has had with the district.
Applicants should show familiarity with board policies, which can be found on the district’s website.
Board members must be a U.S. citizen of at least 18 years old, a registered voter and a resident of Illinois and the school district for at least a year immediately prior to the appointment.
Candidates for office need to file a Statement of Economic Interest with the Kankakee County Clerk.
Once letters of interest have been received, the board will aim to interview selected candidates and appoint the new member within the 60-day period.
Raef said the board has been fortunate in that it always has a few good individuals to choose from when there is a vacancy. Some other districts have board vacancies for a much longer period.
“It should be fun for sure,” she said. “It's always fun to get a fresh face, you know?”
