BOURBONNAIS — There is a vacancy on the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board, but the remaining six members hope that is not the case for long.

Board President Jayne Raef said the board legally must appoint a new member within 60 days of a vacancy.

The appointee would serve for two years until the next election in April 2025.

