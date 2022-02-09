BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais School Board member has resigned less than a year after being elected.
In a resignation letter dated Feb. 7, Priscilla Dwyer said that politics have gotten in the way of the goals she envisioned when running for school board.
“It is my opinion that the leaders of this board no longer serve the best interests of the students, and I cannot serve on a board where politics are more important than the education of our children ... I do wish the board well, but I think that big changes are in order for the board to truly do its job and serve its purpose,” she wrote.
Dwyer also called on the community to show up to board meetings.
“I hope that those community members who are so concerned with the mask mandate will step up to the plate and run for school board during the next round of 2023 elections and show that you are concerned about more than just this mandate,” she wrote.
Dwyer resigned a day before the board was set to vote on going mask optional.
The outcome of the meeting held Tuesday was approval of a mask-optional policy by 5-1 vote.
Dwyer was one of four new board members seated in April 2021.
In the wake of a teacher strike after a year-long struggle to approve a teacher contract, several long-term board members were ousted.
After the departure of former President Rob Rodewald and Vice President John Hall, the board elected long-term member Jayne Raef as president and new member Stephan Moulton as vice president.
Issues explained
In a phone call with the Daily Journal on Monday, Dwyer further explained her decision to resign.
“It’s been a very difficult road,” she said.
Dwyer said she believes it is a conflict of interest for board members with family members working in the district to accept the positions of board president or vice president.
She also took issue with some of Raef’s comments during previous board discussion on masks, such as likening the mask requirement to “child abuse.”
“I can’t have my name associated with that,” Dwyer said.
In addition, Dwyer took issue with Raef not wearing a mask to board meetings despite them being required throughout the district.
She also said that Raef has asked parents to show up to meetings without masks.
When asked about the accusation, Raef declined to comment.
“I have nothing to say about that,” Raef said. “If somebody asks me if they are required to wear a mask to a board meeting, I will tell them, ‘You’re an adult, you can make your own decision.’”
‘Tipping point’
The final straw, Dwyer said, was a letter to administrators from Superintendent Adam Ehrman which suggested the mask mandate no longer had to be enforced as of Monday.
She said the letter jumped the gun on the board’s vote set for Tuesday evening and went against the district’s legal advice to continue following the mandate.
“To me, that was the tipping point,” Dwyer said.
In the letter, Ehrman said that he expected parents would bring their children to school without masks Monday and Tuesday as a result of the judge’s ruling and temporary restraining order.
Ehrman also said in the letter that he expected the board would vote to go mask optional based on prior board meeting discussion.
“Since 145 districts across the state such as BBCHS, St. Anne and Central are waking up to masks optional on Monday, we are likely to have many people on Monday not wearing masks as well,” he wrote. “This is not a battle that will be worth having with anyone since Tuesday we are likely in the same position as masks recommended or optional if my assessment is correct.”
After Tuesday’s board meeting, Ehrman said that the letter was intended to prepare administrators for what he expected would be a tough couple of days.
Families and staff were asked for patience ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, which was scheduled before Friday’s verdict was announced, he noted.
“We managed Monday. Monday was obviously difficult because we were in this no man’s land, but we have really good staff that is resilient and able to manage crises as they come up,” he said. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it could be, but I was glad I prepared people for it.”
Finding a replacement
There is now an open seat on the seven-member board.
Information regarding the next steps to finding a replacement will be forthcoming, Raef said.
Raef said the entire board would eventually have to vote on approving the appointment of its new member, and the timing of the process will depend upon public response and board schedules.
The first step was to notify the regional office of education of the vacancy, which has been done, Ehrman added.
Commented
