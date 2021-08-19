“We do not agree with the governor’s mandate, but cannot jeopardize the educational opportunities of our students.”

Teacher survey

Lauren Lundmark, Bourbonnais Education Association president, reported results of a teacher survey regarding the mask mandate at this week's meeting. Results from participating members are as follows:

Do not agree with mandate: 60%

In favor of defying mandate if no negative impact: 63%

Believe decision should be left to local control: 70%