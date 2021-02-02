Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais invites diners to “Bon Appétit Bourbonnais,” a restaurant support and rebate program that runs between Feb. 12 and April 4.
Patrons who spend $100 or more at any Bourbonnais eating establishment will be eligible to receive a $10 Visa rebate gift card in addition to being entered into a grand prize drawing for a $500, $250 or $100 Visa gift card.
Forty-one locations are included in the dining local event for residents and non-residents. “Although COVID-19 mitigations were recently loosened by the Illinois Department of Public Health, we understand the pandemic continues to challenge our businesses, especially restaurants,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore.
“This new incentive program encourages everyone to support Village of Bourbonnais eateries and in return, get rewarded.”
During Monday’s village board meeting, Schore said the idea came from a similar program Orland Park established.
“This is a great opportunity to help support local establishments,” Trustee Angie Serafini said.
How it works
To claim the village-issued $10 Visa gift card and be entered into the grand prize drawing, diners can submit a completed rebate application along with their entire sales receipt(s) made within the designated program period totaling $100 or more (including sales tax but excluding any tip amounts).
Purchases made can be a combination of visits and include receipts from multiple participating food-based businesses. Dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru and/or delivery purchases at participating locations are all permissible purchase methods.
Village Administrator Mike Van Mill added, “The restaurant sector here in Bourbonnais is a hidden gem. Bon Appétit Bourbonnais will introduce our region to what’s available. We welcome everyone to dine, shop and play in Bourbonnais.”
Rebate applications will be available at villageofbourbonnais.com, the Administration Building at 600 Main St. NW, and at participating village of Bourbonnais locations.
A completed form and sales receipt(s) must be received or postmarked no later than 4:30 p.m. April 19. Entries may be mailed to Village of Bourbonnais Restaurant Rebate, Attention: Lindy Casey, 600 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
To review the Bon Appétit Bourbonnais program guidelines, visit villageofbourbonnais.com.
