...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of
25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly
become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday night.
Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
The village of Bourbonnais reminds residents of snow ordinance.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.