Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais has donated $12,338 this year to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project.
The latest donation of $1,503 came from the village’s online auction in November of eight Chicago Bears Summer Training Camp street signs.
The schoolhouse, which was located in Bourbonnais, was the first in the Kankakee River Valley, according to a news release. So far, an estimated $73,800 has been raised to professionally rebuild the structure. The project’s fundraising goal is $120,000.
“The village is proud to assist in providing Bourbonnais with the benefits of an additional historic museum,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release.
“Although it’s been a trying year, the community has been extremely positive and supportive of the proposed new village improvement projects, including this one,” he said. “I think we can all agree education is important now more than ever.”
In February, the Chocolate Tour — which is co-hosted by the village and the Bourbonnais Township Park District — raised $5,907 for the restoration project. In August, the village sold Chicago Bears Summer Training Camp banners. It took just 22 minutes to sell out 154 banners. The sale netted $4,901.
To donate to the schoolhouse restoration project, go to bourbonnaishistory.org/contribute, or send a check made out to “BGHS” with memo “Log Schoolhouse” to Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, P.O. Box 311, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
For information about upcoming Village of Bourbonnais events, go to villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events.
