The Bourbonnais Public Library reopened for normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 4.
Library staff ask that patrons wear masks and maintain social distance inside the library to protect the health and safety of the employees and community. The library will be providing walk-in services only, including checking out books, picking up holds, making copies, scanning items, sending faxes, printing, and limited computer use. Curbside pickup will continue.
Bourbonnais Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To find out more information, visit bourbonnaislibrary.org or call (815) 933-1727.
