BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is hosting a “Bridging the Gap” workshop series for adults that will examine patterns of racial division in the country, with discussion to center on the historical context of these divides as well as people’s roles in the healing process.
All three sessions will take place at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center. The first will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; the second will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and the final session will be 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
BUGC Principal Shannon Swilley, a former African American history teacher at Kankakee High School, will be leading the workshops and facilitating discussions.
Anyone is welcome to attend; however, spaces are limited, so participants are asked to register online at bit.ly/BTGworkshop.
The workshops are designed as a series with each session to cover different topics, so participants may attend multiple sessions or whichever session fits their schedule.
Swilley said the workshops developed out of discussion among administrators during the summer, when civil unrest erupted all over the nation in response to incidents of racism and police brutality against Blacks.
“As a school, as educators, our first task is to try and educate people,” he said. “We want to be sure we are letting people know about context and things of that effect ... We want to help bring them to the threshold of their own knowledge, and that happens through discussion and talking.”
Swilley said the workshops will focus on the history of racial division in the U.S. and draw connections to what is happening in the world today.
“We want to start off with the historical context because we didn’t end up with the racial divide just haphazardly,” he said. “We didn’t wake up in the morning like, ‘Oh, this is what’s happening.’ There were a lot of things that marched us onto this point, and I think sometimes in the conversation, those things get forgotten.”
The workshops are geared toward adults because their roles are so critical in creating healthy emotional environments for children, he added. The first session will focus on developing tone and trust so that people know they can open up about their thoughts and feelings in a safe environment.
“It’s not an issue of trying to make anyone believe any one thing; it is a conversation,” Swilley said. “It is to help bring out an understanding so that we can talk empathetically and honestly about where we are and how we can help the [healing] process.”
Superintendent Adam Ehrman said it is the goal of the district to be a partner to the community, and part of that is understanding the schools are not separated from what is going on in the community.
“We can never have blinders on to what is taking place in the community,” Ehrman said. “When we have conflict that’s taking place, and there’s not an understanding of what it is, we have to ask where does it originate from, and what conversations need to take place surrounding that.”
