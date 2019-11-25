The village of Bourbonnais Chocolate Tour 2020 has been set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Those attending will explore Bourbonnais businesses while indulging in chocolate treats and other sweet surprises. Participants will be provided with a tour map and passports to collect stamps at each tour destination they visit. A completed passport can be entered to win the Chocolate Tour grand prize, courtesy of Andaul Jewelers in Bourbonnais.
“The Chocolate Tour has evolved into this wonderful community event focused on connecting our residents and visitors with village businesses,” said mayor Paul Schore. “The anticipation for this annual event grows each year,” stated Hollice Clark, BTPD executive director.
2020 proceeds will benefit the 1837 Log School Restoration Project in the village and new programs for children and family-focused events at the Perry Farm Park.
Chocolate Tour event tickets sell out quickly. Only 350 tickets will be sold.
The fourth annual event is hosted by the village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District, in conjunction with title sponsor Sweet Street.
Tickets are $25 each and will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 2, online at www.btpd.org or in person during business hours at the BTPD Perry Farm House and the village of Bourbonnais administration building.
Businesses can sponsor the Chocolate Tour, become a stop on the tour or support the tour via raffle donations. Businesses should contact Lindy Casey at caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com are 815-802-5325 or Sharon Richardson atSharonr@BTPD.org at 815-933-9905.
Visit villageofbourbonnais.com or btpd.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!