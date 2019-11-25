Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH FOR NORTHEAST ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA WEDNESDAY... .A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A PERIOD OF VERY STRONG WINDS TO THE REGION, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR WIND GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH ON WEDNESDAY. ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WITH THE STRONGEST WINDS EXPECTED FROM ROUGHLY 9 AM TO 4 PM CST. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&