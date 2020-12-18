BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement throughout the state for a high-visibility enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired driving during the winter holidays, according to a press release. Through Jan. 4, motorists will see an increase in patrols and traffic stops, along with additional messaging on the dangers of driving impaired.
“During this season of caring, let’s remember to extend our goodwill to fellow motorists,” said Police Chief Jim Phelps. “The best way we can do that is by making a commitment to drive sober and thereby help ensure that we all make it to our destinations safely.”
The Bourbonnais Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to driving impaired:
• Plan ahead for a sober ride home. Designate a sober driver, take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service.
• If you’re with a friend or family member who intends to drive impaired, take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
• Always wear your seatbelt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers, according to a press release.
The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!