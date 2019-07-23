When Brent Barrie attended Kankakee Community College, students had to take notes with pen and paper. Laptops were not an option when he pursued his criminal justice degree in the mid-1990s.
After 20 years of “hunting and pecking” on keyboards to file police reports, Barrie had to put his technical skills to the test. The 42-year-old Bourbonnais police sergeant went back to school so he can potentially achieve a higher rank in the future.
Barrie completed a 400-hour, 10-week police administrative course at Northwestern University’s School of Police and Command on May 10. To do that, he had to buy his family their first laptop.
“The biggest challenge for me was the technology aspect,” Barrie said after the Bourbonnais village board honored him last week. “Graduating from Bishop McNamara [Catholic High School] in 1994, I have never taken a typing class. I’ve basically learned how to ‘hunt and peck’ to do my police reports once I got hired in Coal City in 1998. All the reports were handwritten back then. We started typing them in the early 2000s. So, that was a big challenge.”
Barrie was living in a friend’s basement with his wife and two kids while attending the class since his family was building a house. He went to class five days per week for two consecutive weeks and would rotate back to patrolling Bourbonnais for two weeks.
Even during his two weeks on patrol, he found himself writing papers and completing homework assignments at night.
“It was quite a shock to the system,” Barrie said. “I was going to class in Plainfield from Monday through Friday. I was doing homework assignments. I’m used to writing police reports, but I hadn’t written a paper for more than 20 years.”
During class weeks, Barrie woke up at the same time as his 18-year-old daughter, Gracie, and 10-year-old son, Maxwell. His wife, Jodi, often packed him a lunch to fill him for his eight-hour school day.
That support eased Barrie’s mind.
“Jodi took care of the home front,” he said. “Our friends were very kind to let us stay with them when our house was being built. I would go to the Kankakee Public Library for hours at a time when I needed to focus and get work done.”
At the same time, Barrie was somewhat at the mercy of his children. He bought a Dell laptop for school. Gracie, who graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School this spring, set up the computer and helped her father. So did Barrie’s classmates.
“We didn’t have computers when we went to college,” Jodi said. “We took notes with pen and paper. So, I was really impressed with his dedication and how well he did. I’m proud of him.”
Barrie excelled in his second bout as a student. At Bishop McNamara, he was a “B” and “C” student. He completed his police administration class with an “A” average.
“If you sit down and put forth the effort for something you really want to focus on, it comes a lot easier and the grades will be there,” Barrie said. “I put in a lot more effort for this than I did in high school.
“If you want to go back to school, make sure you are ready to commit to it and give it your all. If it’s something you want to do, then you will excel. If you are wishy-washy, it’s going to be more of a chore.”
Last week, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps honored Barrie for his accomplishment during a village board meeting.
“That’s a very big commitment as an adult, husband and father to take on that challenging and demanding course while still working,” Phelps said. “It is a great accomplishment and essential component to climb higher in the chain of command.”
Now that he has his administrative certification, Barrie hopes to one day lead the department’s patrol unit.
“I really enjoy the patrol aspect of police work,” Barrie said. “If the department expands, I would really enjoy being in charge of the patrol division. That’s my passion. That’s what I excel at.”
Above all, Barrie cherished the example he set for his children. After last week’s village board meeting, his son, Maxwell, gave him a hug and said, “I’m proud of you, dad.”
“That was a special moment for my boy to come over and congratulate me,” Barrie said. “I won’t forget that moment.”
