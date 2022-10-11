Bourbonnais' new signs (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Bourbonnais Police Department will host neighborhood meetings this month at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

 Daily Journal/file

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police will be hosting four town hall meetings later this month to discuss new safety initiatives as well as talk with the residents and businesses of the village.

The meetings will be held Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 in the Community Room within the Bourbonnais Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW, according to a release from the village.

The village is divided into four areas and residents are asked to attend the meeting specific to their designated area.

