BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais village board plans to pursue $5 million in general obligation bonds to refinance a loan and fund future road projects.
Village trustees held a public hearing before Monday night’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
The bonds would enable the village to refinance the $2.3 million remaining on a $2.5 million loan that helped pay for part of a sewer interceptor project near the Interstate 57 interchange on Bourbonnais Parkway. The village has made three quarterly payments on the 10-year loan, which began in February.
The original loan had a 3.99 percent interest rate. Village officials estimate the refinanced loan will be between 2.21 and 2.36 percent. That projects a total interest savings between $189,000 and $212,000.
“It’s always a good idea to be looking at the market and seeing where interest rates are,” Finance Director Tara Latz said. “If we can finance for cheaper, why wouldn’t we? It saves money.”
The remainder of the bond funding will fund a storm sewer project on Burns Road and repaving Mooney Drive, as well as other road projects.
Village trustees will complete two readings of an ordinance for the bonds in future meetings. Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said the village hopes to execute the bonds in January.
