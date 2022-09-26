New Belson pic

Belson Steel Center at State Route 50 and Larry Power Road.

 Submitted photo

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals voted not to recommend to village trustees allowing a special use permit for Belson Steel Center Scrap during a public hearing last week.

Belson’s owns a 27-acre plot in the village located next to the Canadian National Railway tracks.

The plot was annexed into the village in 2012.

