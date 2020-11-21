Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Craig King recently graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.
King completed the 10-week, 400-hour staff and command program held in Plainfield. The 40-year-old King has been with the Bourbonnais department for 19 years and was promoted to sergeant in 2016.
“We are very proud of Sgt. King and his recent accomplishment,” Police Chief James Phelps said.
“Craig’s class was unique in that it was just completed, due to numerous COVID-19-related delays,” Phelps said. “We look forward to him applying his education and training to the Bourbonnais Police Department.”
The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction with major topics of study, including leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.
The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community.
The program implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983 has graduated over 25,000 students both nationally and internationally.
The Bourbonnais Police Department consists of 26 officers serving 19,526 village residents.
