BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais officials are hosting two open house events before the April 4 election to help inform Bourbonnais residents with the village’s proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief.

The open houses are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. March 1 and March 29 in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center 700 Main St. NW, according to a release from the village.

The village is proposing to add 1%, or one cent, to its current 6.25% sales tax.

