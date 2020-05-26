BOURBONNAIS — With the planned reopening phase in which restaurants in Illinois may open and offer customers outdoor seating, the village of Bourbonnais is offering to lend picnic tables to restaurants in the village.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday industry-specific guidelines to allow for a safe reopening of businesses as the state progresses into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan Thursday.
Due to quantity limitations, 45 village-owned picnic tables will be available to restaurants located within the village on a first-come, first-served basis. Each business may reserve a maximum of three tables.
“This is a difficult time,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “There is no denying that. And although this isn’t the full reopen our restaurants were hopeful for, this is at least a step in the right direction. “We have 45 picnic tables not being utilized this summer, due to the postponement of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. Instead of the tables just sitting, why not use them to help our small businesses? It’s a no-brainer.”
Reservations may be arranged by calling Bourbonnais Public Works at 815-937-0817 during business hours Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For added convenience, Public Works will provide business delivery and pickup of all picnic tables.
Village officials will revisit the table agreement on Aug. 1, based upon the current status and phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan.
Businesses are encouraged to reference the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity for guidelines on safe re-opening and industry-specific business toolkits.
For more information, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/news/
