WCWS Oklahoma Florida St Softball

Oklahoma's Alex Storako pitches against Florida State during the first inning of the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Oklahoma City. 

 AP Photo/Nate Billings

After beginning her softball career on area diamonds, Alex Storako stood atop the college softball world Thursday when the Bourbonnais native and former Bishop McNamara standout was crowned a national champion.

Storako, who excelled at Bishop McNamara in the 2015 and 2016 softball seasons before finishing her high school career at Lincoln-Way East, was the starting pitcher and winning pitcher of record for the University of Oklahoma in Thursday's 3-1 win against Florida State in the NCAA Division I Women's College World Series.

The win gave the Sooners a 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three championship series, giving the program its third national title in a row.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

