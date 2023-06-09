Oklahoma's Alex Storako pitches against Florida State during the first inning of the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
After beginning her softball career on area diamonds, Alex Storako stood atop the college softball world Thursday when the Bourbonnais native and former Bishop McNamara standout was crowned a national champion.
Storako, who excelled at Bishop McNamara in the 2015 and 2016 softball seasons before finishing her high school career at Lincoln-Way East, was the starting pitcher and winning pitcher of record for the University of Oklahoma in Thursday's 3-1 win against Florida State in the NCAA Division I Women's College World Series.
The win gave the Sooners a 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three championship series, giving the program its third national title in a row.
A senior graduate transfer from the University of Michigan, Storako pitched the first four innings Thursday for Oklahoma, allowing an earned run on three hits, a walk and two strikeouts.
She went 18-0 with one save this season for a Sooners team that not only won its third straight WCWS, but also won its NCAA-record 53rd consecutive game in the process. Storako tallied 103 2/3 innings over 29 games in the circle this season, allowing a 1.15 earned run average on 60 hits and 108 strikeouts.
In four years at Michigan, Storako went 69-20 with a 1.71 ERA in 563 2/3 innings. She was a first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2022, when she 25-8 with a 1.71 ERA.
