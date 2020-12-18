BOURBONNAIS — Winners have been selected for “A Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest" but the entries will continue to illuminate the Village of Bourbonnais through Dec. 25.
This new event encouraged outdoor festive lighting and decorations among village residents. Participants entered for a chance to win in traditional and people’s choice categories while creating a safe and festive event for the community as many holiday traditions were canceled due to COVID. An online map of 35 holiday homes is currently available for viewing.
The following were chosen as winners:
Traditional
• First: The Boudreau family, 1319 Mill Pond Road
• Second: Eric and Kaitlain Cavender, 430 Stone Cutter Drive
• Third: Bill and Sherri Guertin, 115 Barrington Drive
Special mention
• The Toepfer family, 1225 Patriot Way
• The Bess family, 1440 Middlebury Court
People’s Choice
• First: Bill and Sherri Guertin, 115 Barrington Drive
• The Grant Family, 19 Castle Coombe Drive
• Third: The Toepfer Family, 1225 Patriot Way
Special mention
• Neco Ramirez and family, 715 Tremont St.
• John Steinberg, 766 Cherokee Drive
“We think all 35 entries are winners just for participating,” said Mayor Paul Schore, “and we thank residents for helping make this holiday season so bright in the village, not only for Bourbonnais, but for other communities as well. We could all use a little holiday cheer after this challenging year.”
First-place winners in each category will receive a $100 Visa gift card. Second-place winners in each category will receive a $50 Visa gift card, and third-place winners in each category will receive a $25 Visa gift card. Prizes were made possible by event sponsors ComEd and Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew.
Official judging took place in the Traditional category by an outside panel of judges. Winners of the People’s Choice category were voted on by the public via Facebook. A total of 7,914 votes were calculated for the People’s Choice category.
Marketing & Public Engagement Manager Lindy Casey added that due to the contest’s popularity, it will most likely become an annual event.
“We have many new ideas to implement for next year. We already can’t wait, and the current event isn’t even over. I encourage everyone to get out, if you haven’t already, and view the Village of Bourbonnais lights.”
For upcoming events, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events
