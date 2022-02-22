If there’s one thing to know about Nashville-native and current Bourbonnais resident Tim Boshaw, it’s that he backs the blue.
Boshaw has made this clear in his work as a singer/songwriter, especially during the last two pandemic-laden summers where he would perform the “3 Beers Concert” for the community from his garage.
“Me and my neighbors knew that every time we did a 3 Beer Concert, one of the things we did was go on Facebook Live every week and [announce to viewers and audience] that ‘we back the blue,’” he said.
After hearing the news of the Dec. 29 shooting that took the life of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded Officer Tyler Bailey, Boshaw immediately sat down and began penning the song that eventually became “We Back the Blue.”
He started by making a list of the things that police officers do, such as protect and serve, and used the list to then create lyrics.
“When I heard [the news], I was instantly moved by this because I’ve always been a supporter of the police, especially in a community like this,” he said.
“We Back the Blue” is officially available for download on iTunes and Amazon, and all of the download proceeds will go to the families of Rittmanic and Bailey.
While the video is available to stream on YouTube, entertainment manager Tom Asay, who has been working with Boshaw to promote the song, said that they found that the best way to raise funds for the family was by having listeners download the song through iTunes or Amazon Music. To download on iTunes, go to iTunes apple.co/3oLVibt, and to download on Amazon, go to amzn.to/3rQge33.
To view the music video, go to bit.ly/BoshawBlue.
The process
Boshaw noted that additional inspiration for the lyrics came from the 2001 poem written by Rittmanic titled “The Blood that We Bleed is That of Deep Blue.”
“I felt like Marlene gave so much that I wanted to try and put some of her thoughts into a song,” he said. “I didn’t use any of her lines, exactly, but paraphrased and was inspired.”
Rittmanic’s work also was present in the music video, which was filmed and edited by Lance Marczak, of Kankakee, as footage from a recruitment video she had made was included.
Boshaw wrote the lyrics in 30 minutes and brought his words into the studio where he performed and laid down every piece of the track on his own. The decision to do the song completely by himself was to ensure that all of the proceeds from the downloads went to the families and not to him or additional artists.
When deciding to add a visual component to the song, Boshaw contacted Marczak to film the music video, as Marczak had previously worked with the singer on filming fly-over footage of his outdoor pandemic concerts.
“Lance worked like you wouldn’t believe. [He] put a million hours into this,” said Boshaw.
Boshaw has worked with Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua, and a member of Bailey’s family to have them involved in the financial side of the downloads to ensure that 100 percent of the proceeds are going to them.
“Our messaging is, ‘Please, folks, if you want to help the officers’ families — download, don’t stream,” Boshaw explained.
Boshaw shared that the feedback on the song has been positive, and he credits this to the community.
“Everybody is behind these officers,” he said. “Everybody is so enthusiastic [to help].”
While there currently are no set dates for a live performance of the song, Boshaw is hoping to schedule something in the near future.
