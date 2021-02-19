BOURBONNAIS — Village trustees approved moving ahead with a contract extension for Republic Services to continue providing waste, recycle and yard waste pickup for the village.
The current five-year contract is set to expire March 31, and the extension will be for seven years.
Village officials say final details will be worked out before the board votes on the extension next month. The company provides service to 5,127 homes in the village.
“They’ve done an excellent job,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “It’s overall a better deal.”
The current monthly rate of $25.71 will stay in place until March 31, 2022. There will be an annual 4 percent increase for the final six years of the contract.
As of Oct. 1, 2021, Republic Services will take over billing, collections, bad debt and all costs associated with billing from the village for its residential refuse services.
They will start billing customers quarterly at that time.
