BOURBONNAIS — Village trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance for a proposed multi-family living development at Monday’s meeting.
Village administrator Mike Van Mill said Curwick XI LLC of Manteno plans to build a 16-building, 320-unit complex called Lifestyles of Cobblestone on 23.9 acres at the southwest corner of Bourbonnais Parkway and U.S. Route 45/52.
If approved by the board during a second reading at its Sept. 21 regular meeting, it would be the first apartment complex trustees approve to be built in the village since a moratorium was put in place in 2000.
Trustees back in the late 1990s saw the need to put safeguards in place to control plan developments and rental properties. A 1998 survey found multi-family dwellings comprised 34.2 percent of all housing in the village. The average for a community the size of Bourbonnais was between 15% and 25%.
According to minutes of the board’s May 20, 2019, regular meeting, trustees approved an ordinance that put into place new guidelines in regards to multi-family/apartment developments.
Those include a minimum of 4.5 acres for the development, which must have only one owner, whether that be an individual, a partnership or a corporation. A special use permit for a planned unit development is needed prior to construction and the site shall have an on-site full-time management office/manager.
“This is something developers and Realtors have been looking for around here,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “This is upscale rentals geared toward millennials and younger couples. They have a number of these up north.”
Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals, Realtor Jeff Bennett of McColly-Bennett Realty previously said this kind of development was needed.
“With the expansion of Bourbonnais Parkway commercial development and the growth of local companies, including the expansion of CSL Behring, which will require housing for new employees from outside of our area. There will be a need for upscale, maintenance-free housing with amenities that this development will offer,” he said.
The planning commission approved the development, rezoning the land from business use to multi-family.
Lifestyles of Cobblestone will include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. There will be attached and detached garages as well as open space parking. There will be a clubhouse, pool, dog park and open spaces.
Curwick will have three years to begin the development, which is proposed to be completed in three phases.
