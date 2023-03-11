BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais is seeking to make an annexation proposal to the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore informed the park district board the village is interested in annexing the organization’s Perry Farm Park property into its village limits.

The village of Bradley has already made such a request.

