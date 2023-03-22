BOURBONNAIS — During his report at Monday’s board meeting, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore wanted to clarify some information residents received in the mail about the village’s proposed non-home rule sales tax referendum and property rebate program on the April 4 ballot.

The village is asking residents if they want to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you