BOURBONNAIS — Officials from the villages of Bourbonnais and Manteno are working on approving a new 20–year boundary agreement.

The current 20-year agreement expires this month.

Both sides met earlier this year and worked out the new agreement. Each village’s board of trustees will vote on the deal later this month or in April.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you