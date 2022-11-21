Christmas comes to Manteno (copy)

Families line up to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas in Manteno in 2021.

 Daily Journal/Meredith Melland

On Friday, the villages of Bourbonnais and Manteno released information on its respective Christmas activities.

Village of Bourbonnais

At 6 p.m. Dec. 1, the village of Bourbonnais presents the second annual Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting featuring sounds of the season by Bourbonnais students. The public is invited to attend the festive outdoor event held at 131 S. Main St. (the corner of Main Street NW/Illinois Route 102 and South Main Street/U.S. Route 45-52).

Recommended for you