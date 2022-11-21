...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Families line up to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas in Manteno in 2021.
On Friday, the villages of Bourbonnais and Manteno released information on its respective Christmas activities.
Village of Bourbonnais
At 6 p.m. Dec. 1, the village of Bourbonnais presents the second annual Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting featuring sounds of the season by Bourbonnais students. The public is invited to attend the festive outdoor event held at 131 S. Main St. (the corner of Main Street NW/Illinois Route 102 and South Main Street/U.S. Route 45-52).
Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting will include:
• Alan Shepard Elementary — third-graders, under the direction of Emily Heald
• Bishop McNamara Catholic School — first- and third-graders, under the direction of Amy Shinabarger
• Kankakee Area Career Center — Preschool, under the direction of Peggy Buehler and Melissa Kapidis
Warm up with LoveALatte, serving seasonal favorites available for purchase. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can additionally enjoy a sweet treat special from Dairy Queen with $1 small cones at the 121 S. Main St. location.
Santa Claus will be making a special stop along with the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Bourbonnais Police and Bourbonnais Public Works for an opportunity to “Touch a Truck.” This event is free for the public to attend. No registration is required.
Village of Manteno
The village of Manteno invites Manteno residents to participate in the annual coloring contest for a chance to help “flip the switch” to help light up downtown Manteno at the Mayor’s Annual Lighting Ceremony during the Christmas in Manteno event Dec. 3.
Students ages preschool through fourth grade, including special needs students, are encouraged to participate. Coloring contests have been sent home with students at the Manteno Elementary School.
More copies are available at Village Hall. The only participation requirement is that the student is a Manteno resident. Four winners will be selected and will get the chance to get a one-on-one meet and greet with Santa, ride on Santa’s sleigh in his parade starting at 12:45 p.m., and invited on stage at 5:30 p.m. to help flip the switch at the lighting ceremony.
Coloring sheets must be completed and returned to Village Hall at the drive thru or after-hours drop box (98 E. Third St.) by Nov. 28. Results will be announced by 4 p.m. Nov. 30. Winners will be contacted by phone and announced on the Village of Manteno Facebook page.
By entering into the contest, parents/guardians are giving permission for their child’s photo to be taken should they be selected as a contest winner. The coloring contest this year is sponsored by Main Street Pharmacy, where the winners work will be displayed at the pharmacy.
Beginning at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 3, the village of Manteno will kick off the holiday season with the 10th Annual Christmas in Manteno. The event begins with the Santa Parade, led by the Manteno High School Marching Band. The parade starts at Main and Division and travels north on Main to Second Street.
Following the parade from 2-4:45 p.m. will be the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Business Walk, ending just in time for the 4:45 p.m. Pre-Lighting of Main Street Ceremony with entertainment. At 5:30 p.m., the Mayor’s Lighting Ceremony will start at 5:30pm.
The Daily Journal will continue to publish Christmas- and holiday-related events happening in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
