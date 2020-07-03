BOURBONNAIS — Kyle Omay, center, with friends Tyler Shear and neighbor Tony Fortino, all of Bourbonnais, painted an American flag on Omay's front lawn on Thursday morning ahead of the July 4 holiday.
Omay, 26, has painted the 40-by-26-foot lawn mural for three years for a party fundraiser he holds to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project. It takes about two hours, with the help from friends the past two years, and 5 gallons of biodegradable paint.
“It’s a party for a cause,” Omay said of hosting the July 4 party. The Wounded Warrior Project, found at woundedwarriorproject.org, is a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following Sept. 11, 2001.
