MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Grant J. Grable, 18, of Bourbonnais, died in a crash Thursday that involved Michigan City Police, Indiana State Police said in a release.

It is being investigated by Indiana State Police at the request of Michigan City Police.

The Northwest Times of Indiana reported, at 7:30 p.m. a juvenile reported a domestic battery to an officer at the Michigan City Police Department, police said.

