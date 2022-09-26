...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 8 ft
occasionally to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Grant J. Grable, 18, of Bourbonnais, died in a crash Thursday that involved Michigan City Police, Indiana State Police said in a release.
It is being investigated by Indiana State Police at the request of Michigan City Police.
The Northwest Times of Indiana reported, at 7:30 p.m. a juvenile reported a domestic battery to an officer at the Michigan City Police Department, police said.
An adult male suspected in the incident met with officers in the front lobby of the police station “to return property to the juvenile,” according to police, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.
“Officers attempted to gather information from this male, however, he fled from the Michigan City Police Department on foot,” police said according to the Northwest Indiana Times story.
According to an Indiana State Police release, Michigan City officers observed a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Grable refused to stop. Grable continued to flee at relatively low speeds through city streets until the vehicle drove south on Washington Street from Barker Avenue, Indiana State Police said in a release.
As Grable drove south on Washington Street he accelerated to a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection of Skwiat Legion Avenue, Indiana State Police said in a release. The vehicle then struck the concrete pillars that provide a barrier to Ames Field. After striking the pillars, the vehicle went airborne into the brick wall of the bleachers and through that wall coming to rest under the bleachers, Indiana State Police said in a release.
Grable had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner’s office, Indiana State Police said in a release.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.