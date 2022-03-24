BOURBONNAIS — Trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance that sets a bond limit of $21.5 million for the proposed community campus plan during Monday’s regular meeting.
The proposed project will convert the land behind the Municipal Center in the 700 block of Main Street NW into a public gathering place that can be used year-round.
With an estimated construction cost of $20 million, the campus will have a stage, splash pad and community restrooms. The project, which will also see updates to the children’s safety town, is set to begin later this year.
Robert P. Vail, senior VP/managing director for Bernardi Securities Inc., explained to village trustees this is the first step in a process that will end with the village adopting a second ordinance issuing the bonds for sale.
The village works with Bernardi Securities when it is issuing municipal bonds to finance a project.
Vail said the hope is to have everything wrapped up by late June.
