Despite construction of the Community Campus, the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival will still take place this year on the premises, with slight modifications.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

While the village of Bourbonnais’ biggest event in the month of June is the annual Friendship Festival, there are additional events on the calendar for summertime fun throughout the village.

Yoga in the Park

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Saturday in June, join the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga for Yoga in the Park at Cavalier de LaSalle Park, 1000 Percy Drive. Outdoor vinyasa yoga consists of a sweet fusion flow with a slower gear to take in your natural surroundings and sounds. Rotating yoga instructors will guide the Saturday morning experience for all yoga levels. Participants are reminded to bring a yoga mat, towel and water and are asked to arrive 10 minutes early. A waiver is required for the class and can be filled out at form.jotform.com/221884652923059.

