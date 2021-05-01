BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Public Library Board of Trustees is accepting applications to fill a vacant board position.
The open position’s term ends in April 2023. Trustees must be a resident of the Bourbonnais Public Library District, and the board meets at the library on the third Monday each month at 7 p.m.
To apply, submit a short statement of interest and resume to Library Director Kelly McCully by Monday, May 10, via email to board@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
