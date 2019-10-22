By Daily Journal staff report
The village of Bourbonnais will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Center community room, 700 Main St. NW.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend to talk with village officials, department management and staff to learn about the available services and programs in the village.
An official welcome and brief comments from Mayor Paul Schore will begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!