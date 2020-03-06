BOURBONNAIS — Mike and Beth Rockert have called Bourbonnais home for more than two decades.
They raised a family here and are now enjoying their grandchildren. They like doing things as a family in the village.
That’s why they ventured out on Thursday evening to the Bourbonnais Municipal Center to view the many options available that would enhance the area with the village’s Community Campus Plan, which focuses on key goals of placemaking, promoting community identity and pride, and fostering economic development.
Thursday’s open house was attended by more than 70 people including residents, village officials and business representatives. Mayor Paul Schore told those attending that their input was important and necessary.
“What do you want to see? What don’t you want? What can help our community?” he asked. “We need information. Tonight it is about you.”
Mike Rockert said he was happy to have a chance to participate in the process.
“It’s great the community gets a chance to give input,” Mike Rockert said. “It’s a nice community and it would be nice to enjoy it as a community.”
He and wife Beth filled out a questionnaire as they looked over several displays that addressed possible programming and activities, how to use the space and how to develop it.
“It has a good balance for family,” Beth Rockert said. “A lot of people are moving here for CSL [Behring]. You have people who work in [Chicago] but live here. There is not a lot to keep the people here on the weekends. You have to have places here to make them stay and enjoy the community.”
The village hired Lakota Group last year to develop a plan for a municipal campus that would utilize space around the municipal center that includes Goselin Park, Safety Town, and areas along Brown Boulevard.
Lakota Group is an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm based in Chicago.
“We are looking for input,” Kevin Clark with Lakota Group said of Thursday’s event. “We are looking for visuals, what people are interested in having in a community. It’s not just design and physical attributes.”
Ideas and concepts presented at the open house came from an online survey in January that was completed by 1,114 people, which Clark said is a very good response.
Mayor Schore said Thursday’s event was a “fact-finding mission” and that planning is expected to be completed later this year.
