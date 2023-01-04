Holiday spirit is still alive and well in Bourbonnais.

A dancing holiday lights show programmed to music on Argyle Lane North is raising funds and awareness for a good cause for a second year at resident Justin Munson’s home.

After the inaugural year of raising money for Lurie Children’s Hospital, this year’s inspiration came from the same cul-de-sac.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

