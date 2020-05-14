Bourbonnais Friendship Festival postponed

BOURBONNAIS — This year's Bourbonnais Friendship Festival slated for June 24-28 has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, the festival board and village of Bourbonnais said the event dates can be rescheduled and flexible as-needed during alternative months (weather-permitting) and with consideration to other area festivals still scheduled.
“This was a difficult decision to make,” Board Chairman Bob Steinke said in the release. "But public health and safety comes first. We are extremely grateful for the continued support from our sponsors, volunteers and the community. As the situation evolves, we will be able to make a more-informed decision at a later time. Until then, thank you for your patience, and be well.”
The annual event is the unofficial kickoff to summer in the village.
The 2020 fairy-tale festival theme, “Once Upon a Time in Bourbonnais,” will remain and volunteers look forward to providing the community with a well-deserved “happily ever after” at a later date.
Since its origination, the five-day festival held on the grounds of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center has donated over half a million dollars back into Kankakee County through various organizations, educational institutions and individuals who strive to make a difference in the community, according to a press release.
“This event is more than just a carnival,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “It is a gathering for Kankakee County to come together. We need each other now more than ever, but until we can safely accomplish that, we are respectively looking ahead to a healthier tomorrow.”
For more information, visit bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!