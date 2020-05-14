Bourbonnais Friendship Festival postponed

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ILLINOIS, CENTRAL COOK, DE KALB, DUPAGE, EASTERN WILL, GRUNDY, KANE, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LA SALLE, LEE, LIVINGSTON, NORTHERN COOK, NORTHERN WILL, OGLE, SOUTHERN COOK, AND SOUTHERN WILL. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA, LAKE IN AND PORTER. * FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TRAINING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. THE PROLONGED NATURE OF THE HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN LOCALIZED RAINFALL AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF THREE INCHES, RESULTING IN AN INCREASED FLASH FLOODING POTENTIAL. * HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. ADDITIONAL RISES ON AREA RIVERS INTO THE WEEKEND WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&